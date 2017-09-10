Ravens beat Bengals 20-0 the old-fashioned way: 5 turnovers
CINCINNATI — Joe Flacco prefers a high-scoring game with a lot of touchdowns. Given the state of his back and the status of his
This one was old-style.
The Ravens picked off Andy Dalton four times and forced him to fumble away another opportunity Sunday in a 20-0 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals that was as basic as it gets. Baltimore won it with
"I mean, it's not that fun," Flacco said . "I'd rather throw for 350 yards and win 42-0, But it's fun to win."
It was no fun for the Bengals, who were shut out in their home opener for the first time in history. They also were shut out 10-0 in Denver during their 1979 opening game.
The Ravens' rebuilt
"I know the type of player I can be," Dalton said. "I can't let this affect the next one."
After missing the playoffs for the third time in four years, the Ravens set about remaking their
"I like to see touchdowns, but if we've got to play lights-out
The Ravens essentially wrapped it up with a 17-play drive in the third quarter that lasted 9 minutes, 38 seconds and was extended by three Bengals penalties — unnecessary roughness, pass interference and holding.
"I don't know if I've ever been in such a disappointing football game," Lewis said.
Some takeaways from the Ravens' third season-opening shutout in their history.
FLACCO'S FINE: The 10th-year quarterback missed all of training camp and the preseason because of a bad back. He looked rusty on a couple of throws, but got through it without issue. Flacco finished 9 of 17 for 121 yards with one sack, a touchdown and an interception.
"I felt good," he said. "My back didn't take anything, really. My chin did on one of those play-action plays down on the goal line."
"They have a great front four," Bengals receiver A.J. Green said. "They got a lot of pressure on Andy today."
RUN GAME: In addition to the
DALTON'S DREADFUL DAY: The Ravens have a history of tormenting Dalton. He's thrown four interceptions only one other time during his seven-year career, against the Ravens in 2013. He's thrown three interceptions in a game nine times, four of them against Baltimore. Dalton fell to 6-6 career against Baltimore with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. His passer rating of 28.4 was the second lowest of his career. Last season, he threw only eight interceptions in 16 games; he's halfway to that total already.
WOEFUL LINE: The Bengals went with younger player on the offensive line, and they struggled. Left tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, right tackle Jake Fisher and right guard Trey Hopkins have 19 combined NFL starts. Hopkins hurt his left knee late in the first half.
Asked to assess the line's performance, Ogbuehi said, "Not good at all. This
