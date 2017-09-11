Sports

American Elizabeth Fry swims across Lake Ontario, following Marilyn Bell's path

TORONTO — American Elizabeth Fry has completed a swim across Lake Ontario, taking nearly 16 hours to complete a journey from Niagara on the Lake to the west end of Toronto.

The 58-year-old Fry followed the same path as her friend and hero Marilyn Bell, who completed the 51.7-kilometre swim in 1954 as a 16 year old.

Average water temperature during Fry's swim was 15.5 degrees Celsius.

Fry's unofficial time was 15 hours 46 minutes.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular