Amid internal turmoil, Olympic boxing body bans African VP
A
A
Share via Email
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Olympic boxing body AIBA says its African
The AIBA disciplinary panel decision comes while its President C.K. Wu has been challenged by executive committee colleagues, including Kelani Bayor of Togo.
AIBA is in turmoil after an executive committee vote of no confidence in Wu in July, citing financial mismanagement including unpaid loans of several millions of dollars.
A Swiss court is preparing a ruling on the dispute, and AIBA member federations await a meeting to resolve who leads them.
AIBA says Bayor's comments "exacerbated ... a hostile and threatening reaction to AIBA officials" by African championships spectators in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, in June.
AIBA says the decision cannot be appealed.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
A weed bit of trouble: Man smoking marijuana robbed of shoes and belt in Halifax
-
‘They told me I was disgusting’: A former model's experience with being directed to lose weight
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
Worker at Halifax daycare charged with sexual assault against child