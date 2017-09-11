Bills coach McDermott plays down Carolina homecoming
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills rookie head coach Sean McDermott isn't one to get sentimental, whether it's reflecting on his first victory or looking ahead to a Carolina homecoming this weekend.
McDermott cracked a slight smile Monday when reminded the Bills lead the AFC East following their season-opening 21-12 win over the New York Jets.
"I'll be human for a second, it feels good to be 1-0," he said. McDermott also acknowledged being
Otherwise, it's on to preparing for the Panthers.
To hear McDermott put it, Carolina represents nothing more than the next opponent rather than a team that provided him a fresh start in 2011, and eventually led to his hiring in Buffalo in January.
"I really appreciate the time that I spent there," McDermott said. "But I also know the work we have to put in this week, and that's where my focus is right now."
McDermott was far more open in June when detailing how getting hired by Carolina helped define his career. It came on the heels of his being fired as Eagles defensive
"It crushed me," McDermott recalled. "I looked introspectively, just looked at myself and said, 'What did I do wrong?'"
The following day, McDermott was in line for a job with Denver when Panthers coach Ron Rivera offered him the defensive
McDermott credits Rivera for being a mentor and providing him the freedom to oversee the
"That period of my life, had I not gone through that, I don't know if I'd be here now," McDermott said. "That setback was a setup really for a comeback for myself."
At Carolina, McDermott's
McDermott's success and detailed approach led him to landing the Bills job in succeeding Rex Ryan, who was fired in the final week of last season.
Though the Bills are in the midst of an extensive roster overhaul , glimpses of McDermott's influence are already evident on a team that lacked cohesion and discipline during two seasons under Ryan.
Against the Jets, the Bills were only penalized six times 50 yards, and no too-many-men flags, which was an issue last season.
Buffalo's
The Panthers are expected to present a more daunting test following their 23-3 win at San Francisco on Sunday.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane previously worked for the Panthers before being hired in May. And Buffalo's roster includes former Panthers, running back Mike Tolbert and cornerback Leonard Johnson.
Though McDermott is publicly keeping his emotions in check this week, Bills defensive
"There'll be some emotions. They have to be for the number of years that he spent there," Frazier said, who's experienced his share of homecomings during 18 seasons as an NFL coach and another six as a player. "But at the end of the day, he's leading the Buffalo Bills football team. And he'll be focused on getting our team ready."
NOTES: Starting CB E.J. Gaines sustained a bruised left shoulder, McDermott said. Gaines did not return after being hurt in the fourth quarter against the Jets. ... QB Tyrod Taylor improved to 15-4 when attempting 29 or fewer passes. He's 1-10 with 30 or more attempts. ... Buffalo hasn't recovered a fumble in 11 consecutive games.
