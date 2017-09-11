Sports

Cardinals lose star RB David Johnson to dislocated wrist

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Anthony Zettel (69) stops Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians says star running back David Johnson has a dislocated wrist that probably will require surgery.

Arians says Johnson is seeking a second opinion. If the original prognosis is confirmed, the injury is the same as the one that sidelined rookie T.J. Logan in the preseason.

While he didn't give a timetable for Johnson, Arians says Logan is expected to be sidelined eight to 12 weeks.

Arians says the injury occurred late in the third quarter of Sunday's 35-23 loss at Detroit, when Johnson was hit hard after a catch at the Lions' 3-yard line. The next and final time Johnson touched the ball, he fumbled at the Cardinals' 10-yard line.

The news was a little better on starting left tackle D.J. Humphries, out one to two weeks with a strained knee.

