Devils sign defenceman Severson to 6-year, $25M contract
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have signed
Devils General Manager Ray Shero announced the signing on Monday.
The 23-year-old Severson will earn $2.5 million this season and his salary will escalate to $5.1 million in the final year.
Severson set career highs with 28 assists and 31 points in 80 regular-season games last season, leading all New Jersey
"Damon brings an important dimension to our hockey club and he is a young
