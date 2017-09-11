Mistake-prone Redskins are uneasy with McVay Rams up next
ASHBURN, Va. — Looking around at all the problems in their Week 1 loss, the Washington Redskins know they're not in the preseason anymore.
Exhibition sluggishness could be excused, but not now.
The Redskins have good reason to be a little uneasy after three turnovers by quarterback Kirk Cousins, porous offensive-line play, an almost nonexistent running game combined with missed tackles and familiarly bad third-down
"I am not up here to bash any individual," Gruden said. "We know that as an
Taking over the play-calling from McVay, Gruden must establish Robert Kelley and the run game more than he did against the Eagles, when Washington attempted to pass on 72
"Unfortunately it was a combination of everybody," he said. "It's not like each individual played terribly. It's just they all had mistakes or poor protection things at inopportune times. They will work at it. They will get better and they have to."
When Cousins is tied as the leading rusher with 30 yards on four carries, it's not a good sign. Kelley averaged 3 yards on his 10 tries.
The necessary next step is to make L.A. defensive
"Our
McVay knows all about the Redskins' strengths on
The Redskins need Doctson to produce, but he's not among their most glaring problems. Allowing Philadelphia to convert on 8 of its 14 third-down attempts is a continuation from last season, when Washington was worst in the NFL in that category, but at least Gruden has singled out specific concerns already this year.
"We have to get better with our four-man rushes ... (and) we have to get better with our blitzes," Gruden said. "We have to tackle the quarterback when we have him in the grasp. We had four sacks, and we let him go."
Cornerback Josh Norman said after the loss that the Redskins are "not hitting the panic button." Of course after seeing McVay's Rams beat up on the Indianapolis Colts 46-9, Gruden expects Sunday to be a significant challenge.
"They've got enough weapons they can hurt you," Gruden said. "We have a good idea of what (McVay) likes to do, but you just don't know when he's going to do it."
