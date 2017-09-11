NASCAR XFINITY Pole Winners
|Through Sept. 8
1. Kyle Busch, 7
2. Joey Logano, 3
3. Kyle Larson, 2
4. Justin Allgaier, 1
4. Christopher Bell, 1
4. Kyle Benjamin, 1
4. William Byron, 1
4. Austin Cindric, 1
4. Denny Hamlin, 1
4. Daniel Hemric, 1
4. Sam Hornish Jr., 1
4. Brandon Jones, 1
4. Blake Koch, 1
4. Brennan Poole, 1
4. Ryan Preece, 1
4. Elliott Sadler, 1
