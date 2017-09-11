Rays anticipate returning home for weekend series vs Red Sox
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The Tampa Bay Rays hope to return home to Tropicana Field for a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox that starts Friday.
Hurricane Irma caused a three-game series been the Rays and the Yankees starting Monday to be moved from St. Petersburg, Florida, to Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets.
Rays manager Kevin Cash says "from what I've heard, the Trop had some minor damages" and adds "I'm optimistic that we'll get there."
Tampa Bay used the Mets clubhouse. The Rays brought home white uniforms on the trip when they left Florida last week for a weekend series at Boston.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Canadians stuck in hurricane-ravaged Caribbean feel ‘abandoned’ by Ottawa
-
-
‘They told me I was disgusting’: A former model's experience with being directed to lose weight
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found