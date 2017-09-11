Sevilla to take legal action over Vitolo's transfer
MADRID — Sevilla says it will take legal action against Atletico Madrid over the transfer of forward Victor "Vitolo" Machin.
The club says the legal complaint will also be made against Vitolo and Las Palmas, the club at which the striker is playing on a loan.
Vitolo signed with Atletico in the
Sevilla said in a statement on Monday that Vitolo agreed to a contract extension with the club and the deal could not be unilaterally breached by the player.
Sevilla said its claim is backed by an analysis conducted by legal experts.
