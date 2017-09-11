Taylor, Turner, Doss inactive for Broncos against Chargers

DENVER — The Denver Broncos deactivated wide receiver Jordan Taylor, guard Billy Turner and cornerback Lorenzo Doss in addition to their four injured players for their game against the San Diego Chargers.

Also out for Denver are: quarterback Paxton Lynch (shoulder), running back Devontae Booker (wrist) and defensive ends Zach Kerr (knee) and Jared Crick (back).

Before Monday night's game, the Broncos added defensive tackle Tyrique Jarrett and waived Kyle Peko.

The Chargers deactivated quarterback Cardale Jones, wide receivers Dontrelle Inman and Mike Williams, safety Dexter McCoil, tackle Sam Tevi, tight end Seat McGrath and defensive end Jerry Attaochu.

In addition, San Diego waived cornerback Jeff Richards and added receiver Geremy Davis.

