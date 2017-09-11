Tigers ace Fulmer to have elbow surgery, be out 3-4 months
CLEVELAND — The Detroit Tigers say ace Michael Fulmer will undergo elbow surgery on Tuesday and miss the rest of the season.
The 2016 AL Rookie of the Year is having a damaged nerve fixed by Dr. James Andrews in Florida. Manager Brad Ausmus said Monday that the All-Star will not throw for "three or four months," but that the 24-year-old is expected to make a full recovery and should be ready for spring training.
Fulmer made his last start on Aug. 29. He went 10-12 with a 3.83 ERA in 25 starts. The right-hander, who had been experiencing numbness in his fingers, lost his last six decisions and didn't win after July 15.
Fulmer went 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA in 26 games last season. He became the fifth Tigers player to win rookie
