Titans safety Cyprien out for a 'few' weeks with hamstring
NASHVILLE — Tennessee coach Mike Mularkey says starting safety Johnathan Cyprien will miss a "few" weeks with an injured hamstring.
Mularkey updated Cyprien's status Monday shortly after the safety told reporters in the locker room that he was fine when asked about his health.
Cyprien, who had seven tackles, was hurt with about 7 minutes left in Tennessee's 26-16 loss to Oakland on an incomplete pass to Amari Cooper. The veteran safety was signed in March as the Titans revamped their secondary.
Da'Norris Searcy, who started 14 games at safety last season, is expected to replace Cyprien. Mularkey says the Titans have some depth at that position with Curtis Riley and Brynden Trawick.
