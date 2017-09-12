AP Source: Cardinals re-signing Chris Johnson

PHOENIX — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Arizona Cardinals are re-signing veteran running back Chris Johnson in the wake of the serious injury to star David Johnson.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Cardinals had not officially announced the Chris Johnson signing.

The Cardinals released Chris Johnson in their final roster cuts this year.

ESPN reported Tuesday that David Johnson would undergo surgery on his dislocated left wrist and would be sidelined two to three months.

That would mean the second opinion sought by Johnson confirms the initial diagnosis by the Cardinals. Coach Bruce Arians said Monday that David Johnson's injury was the same as that of Arizona rookie T.J. Logan. The timetable for Logan's return was eight to 12 weeks.

