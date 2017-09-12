Brandon Moss grand slam lifts Royals over White Sox 4-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brandon Moss hit a grand slam in the first inning Tuesday for his third consecutive game with a homer, powering the Kansas City Royals to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Scott Alexander worked out of a ninth-inning jam for his fourth save in six chances. He yielded a double to Adam Engel and a single to Yolmer Sanchez to lead off the ninth. He struck out Yoan Moncada, retired Jose Abreu on a pop to Whit Merrifield and got pinch hitter Matt Davidson on a grounder to end the game.

White Sox rookie Dylan Covey (0-5) walked the bases loaded before Moss drove a full-count fastball to right- centre . It was Moss's fourth career grand slam and his first since July 24, 2014. He has nine RBIs in his past three games.

Covey allowed just one more hit, an Eric Hosmer double to lead off the sixth, before leaving after 5 2/3 innings. He threw 34 of his 83 pitches in the first inning and walked only one, Moss in the fourth, after the first.

Sam Gaviglio (4-5) picked up his first Royals victory in his second start after being picked up on waivers Sept. 1 from Seattle. He yielded two runs on seven hits over five innings.

Sanchez's double in the third scored Rymer Liriano, who had singled and stole second, for the first White Sox run.

Delmonico and Avisail Garcia led off the White Sox fourth with singles. Tim Anderson's one-out single scored Delmonico and advanced Garcia to third. Anderson swiped second, his 10th stolen base in 11 attempts. Gaviglio prevented further damage by striking out Lirano and retiring Adam Engel on a grounder.

The White Sox trimmed the lead to one run in the eighth when Rob Brantly's double off Peter Moylan scored Delmonico.

MARCH MADNESS

The White Sox and Royals will start the 2018 season on March 29 at Kauffman Stadium.

SMALL CROWD

The announced attendance of 17,727 was the smallest for a Royals' home game this season.

ROYALS ADD MORIN

The Royals claimed RHP Mike Morin off waivers from the Angels. He was 0-0 with a 6.91 ERA in 10 relief appearances this season with the Angels. He spent most of the season with Triple-A Salt Lake, where he was 0-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 22 games. Morin, 26, went to Shawnee Mission South High, a Kansas City suburb, and was drafted in the 40th round in 2009, but chose to go to North Carolina. To make roster room for Morin, the Royals designated for assignment LHP Onelki Garcia, who was 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in two appearances.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: CF Lorenzo Cain (quads) and 3B Mike Moustakas (right knee) were not in the lineup. "We've had an off day planned for Cain and Moose for four or five days because this is a quick turnaround," Royals manager Ned Yost said of a noon game after a night game. "The training staff is here early. They're here early to do everything they can to get on the field." Paulo Orlando started in centre and Cheslor Cuthbert at third base.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Lucas Giolito. He was ejected by plate umpire Gabe Morales in the sixth inning in his Friday start for arguing balls and strikes.