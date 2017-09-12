Date retires after straight sets loss in Japan Women's Open

TOKYO — Kimiko Date played her last competitive match on Tuesday, losing to Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-0, 6-0 in the first round of the Japan Women's Open.

The 46-year-old Date, who retired in 1996 and came back in 2008, announced last week that this would be her final tournament. She said in a blog that she has been hampered recently by pain in her knee and shoulders. She had a second surgery on her left knee in April 2016.