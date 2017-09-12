Date retires after straight sets loss in Japan Women's Open
A
A
Share via Email
TOKYO — Kimiko Date played her last competitive match on Tuesday, losing to Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-0, 6-0 in the first round of the Japan Women's Open.
The 46-year-old Date, who retired in 1996 and came back in 2008, announced last week that this would be her final tournament. She said in a blog that she has been hampered recently by pain in her knee and shoulders. She had a second surgery on her left knee in April 2016.
Date won eight WTA titles and reached the singles semifinals at the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon. She reached her highest ranking of 4 in late 1995, behind Steffi Graf, Monica Seles and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario.
Also, Miyu Kato of Japan beat compatriot Nao Hibino 6-3, 6-4.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'All bets are off:' Hurricane Jose and its possible impact on Nova Scotia
-
The problem with Jagmeet Singh’s ‘love and courage’ reaction to heckler: Paradkar
-
Worker at Halifax daycare charged with sexual assault against child
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found