Eagles sign kicker Jake Elliott to replace Caleb Sturgis
A
A
Share via Email
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles have signed kicker Jake Elliott off Cincinnati's practice squad and placed Caleb Sturgis on injured reserve.
Elliott was a fifth-round pick in April after graduating from Memphis as the school's all-time leading scorer with 445 points. He made 81 of 104 field goals. His 77.9
Sturgis injured his left hip on the opening kickoff in a 30-17 win at Washington on Sunday. He's eligible to return from IR on Nov. 19.
Sturgis has made 84.8
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL