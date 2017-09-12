Lions quarterback Travis Lulay to miss rest of CFL season due to knee injury

VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Travis Lulay will miss the rest of the CFL season due to a right knee injury.

The team says he will be placed on the six-game injured list and will not return to action in 2017.

The Lions did not reveal specifics on the injury, only saying an MRI exam Monday afternoon confirmed Lulay's "significant" injury.

It's believed he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament after being tackled by Montreal's Branden Dozier in Friday's 41-18 victory over the Alouettes.