Lions sign new punter, put Redfern on IR

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have signed punter Jeff Locke after Kasey Redfern went down with a knee injury in the season opener.

The Lions announced Tuesday they were putting Redfern and offensive tackle Corey Robinson on injured reserve. Robinson has a foot injury.

Detroit also signed offensive tackle Emmett Cleary.

With punter Sam Martin on the non-football injury list, the Lions went with Redfern in their 35-23 win over Arizona last weekend, but he was injured in the first quarter and kicker Matt Prater had to take over punting duties.

Locke spent time with Indianapolis this preseason after four seasons with Minnesota.

