Monday's Games
NFL
Minnesota 29 New Orleans 19
Denver 24 L.A. Chargers 21
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 4 Baltimore 3
Cleveland 11 Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 5 Tampa Bay 1
Texas 5 Seattle 3
Chicago White Sox 11 Kansas City 3
National League
Pittsburgh 7 Milwaukee 0
Colorado 5 Arizona 4
San Francisco 8 L.A. Dodgers 6
---
