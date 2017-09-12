Scores and Schedule
Monday's Games
NFL
Minnesota 29 New Orleans 19
Denver 24 L.A. Chargers 21
MLB
American League
Toronto 4 Baltimore 3
Cleveland 11 Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 5 Tampa Bay 1
Texas 5 Seattle 3
Chicago White Sox 11 Kansas City 3
National League
Pittsburgh 7 Milwaukee 0
Colorado 5 Arizona 4
San Francisco 8 L.A. Dodgers 6
Tuesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-4) at Kansas City (Gaviglio 3-5), 1:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 10-10) at Toronto (Biagini 3-10), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Jaye 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 15-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 9-9) vs. Tampa Bay (Snell 3-6) at Citi Field, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 10-9) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Moore 1-3) at Texas (Gonzalez 7-10), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 11-8) at L.A. Angels (Richards 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (Gohara 0-1) at Washington (Gonzalez 14-6), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Peters 0-1) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-10), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cole 11-9) at Milwaukee (Suter 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Harvey 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 9-11), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Stephenson 4-4) at St. Louis (Lynn 10-7), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 11-10) at Arizona (Walker 9-7), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 16-3) at San Francisco (Blach 8-12), 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
San Diego (Wood 3-5) at Minnesota (Gibson 9-10), 8:10 p.m.
