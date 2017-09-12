Toronto Argonauts sign former NFL linebacker Akeem Jordan to contract

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed former NFL linebacker Akeem Jordan to a contract Tuesday and announced Jonathan Himebauch will return to the team as an offensive line coach.

Jordan, a six-foot-one 255-pound native of Harrisonburg, Va., played 100 career NFL games with the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Redskins. He played in 82 games over six seasons with the Eagles and most recently played two games with Washington in 2014.