Toronto FC's Altidore, Giovinco listed as day-to-day after leaving weekend game

Toronto FC forwards Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco were listed as day-to-day after skipping on-field training Tuesday.

Both players left Saturday's 4-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes early. Giovinco was substituted at halftime while Altidore exited in the 65th minute.

Toronto coach Greg Vanney said Altidore was pulled because he was "feeling tight" in the lower body. Giovinco left as a precautionary measure with tightness in his quadriceps.

Vanney said Giovinco underwent a scan Monday with the results expected Wednesday.

"But generally they were doing the things they typically do on a Tuesday — working in the gym, working with the group on recovery and all that kind of stuff," he said.

Altidore scored two goals against San Jose and was named the league's player of the week Tuesday. Giovinco also scored.