After winning opener, Eagles' offence looks to improve
PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz misfired on some deep throws and tossed a pick-6, the run game was ineffective, and the offensive line had some rough moments.
Despite winning their opener, the Philadelphia Eagles have room to improve on
"We made some mistakes," Wentz said. "But, we made enough plays to win."
It won't be easy to win another road game this week at Kansas City if the
"They are very well coached and they play good team
Wentz was solid in Philadelphia's 30-17 win at Washington. He threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns, completing 66.7
"A lot of times those are lower percentage throws, but you just have to keep throwing them," Reich said. "You have to have that confidence and that swagger to believe that your guys are going to make the plays and that your quarterback can make the throws. We made a couple, and we'll just keep firing away."
Wentz couldn't connect on the deep balls to Torrey Smith, but it opened up the underneath passing game and tight end Zach Ertz became the go-to target.
The Eagles will need more production from their running backs so opponents don't focus on stopping the pass. LeGarrette Blount had 46 yards on 14 carries and Wendell Smallwood and Darren Sproles combined for 6 yards on six carries.
"The running game is not good enough," coach Doug Pederson said. "We pride ourselves on running the football here and we've got backs and linemen and tight ends, really, that can help us do that. We're close. We just have to finish blocks, sustain blocks. We've got to keep detailing it, keep working it, and just continue to get better."
The Eagles had more success running the ball when Wentz lined up under
"Those are things that we'll continue to look at as we go," Pederson said. "But we've got to be careful as far as what we're doing under
NOTES: Pederson said the team is still waiting on results of some tests to determine how long CB Ronald Darby will be sidelined. Darby, acquired from Buffalo last month, dislocated his right ankle in the first half against Washington. ... LT Jason Peters returned to practice Wednesday after injuring his groin in Week 1.
