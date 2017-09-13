Australia makes 1 change to starting XV for Argentina test

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia has made just one change to its starting lineup for Saturday's test against Argentina, when both teams are trying to notch their first win of the Rugby Championship.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika on Thursday said Rob Simmons would line up for his 75th test cap alongside Adam Coleman in the second row, with Rory Arnold out of the squad.

Lock Izack Rodda will get a chance to play in his second test if called upon from the bench, while the match could also mark the debut for rugby league convert Marika Koroibete after he was named among the reserves.

Fiji-born Koroibete switched from the Melbourne Storm to Super Rugby's Melbourne Rebels after the 2016 National Rugby League season. He has taken Curtis Rona's spot on the bench for the Canberra match.

The 25-year-old Koroibete was called into the Wallabies squad for their European tour late last year, and the June series, but didn't appear in any of the tests.

Australia had a 23-23 draw with South Africa last week after two losses to the All Blacks. Argentina lost its first two matches to South Africa, then was beaten 39-22 by New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Argentina made four changes to its starting side, with Tomas Lezana, Martin Landajo, Ramiro Moyano and Matias Orlando added to the starting XV.

Lezana will start at No. 8 in place of Benjamin Macone, while Landajo replaces former Canberra-based ACT Brumbies scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli. Joaquin Tuculet and Santiago Cordero have been replaced by winger Moyano and outside centre Orlando, with Emiliano Boffelli to start at fullback.

Lineups:

Australia: Israel Folau, Henry Speight, Tevita Kuridrani, Kurtley Beale, Reece Hodge, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Sean McMahon, Michael Hooper (captain), Ned Hanigan, Adam Coleman, Rob Simmons, Sekope Kepu, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Scott Sio. Reserves: Jordan Uelese, Tom Robertson, Allan Alaalatoa, Izack Rodda, Jack Dempsey, Nick Phipps, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete.