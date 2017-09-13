FANTASY PLAYS: Week 2 lineups tough given big injuries
START 'EM
Quarterback
— Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay vs. Chicago
Winston faces a Bears pass
Running Back
— Marshawn Lynch, Oakland vs. New York Jets
Lynch looked like his old "Beast Mode" self in his first game back from a one year self-imposed layoff. He looked explosive, forced five missed tackles (tied for fourth most in Week 1), and added yards after contact. He faces a generous Jets
— Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville vs. Tennessee
The Jaguars will limit pass attempts this season for mistake-prone quarterback Blake Bortles. With 65
Wide Receiver
— Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona at Indianapolis
The Cardinals executed the second highest percentage of passing plays in Week 1, and Fitzgerald's 13 targets were the second most among wide receivers. With the loss of elite running back David Johnson, and an opponent featuring one of the worst
— Brandin Cooks, New England at New Orleans
The Saints surrendered the most passing yards in the NFL last season, and with Vikings receivers torching them for 250 yards and two touchdowns on Monday night, things don't look much better in 2017. Cooks is a big play receiver who'll be one of QB Tom Brady's top targets in Week 2.
Tight End
— Charles Clay, Buffalo at Carolina
Clay's nine Week 1 targets tied him for the most among tight ends, and as QB Tyrod Taylor's most familiar receiving option, he'll continue to be highly utilized in the Bills passing game. The Panthers yielded the fourth most fantasy points to tight ends in 2016, and allowed 49ers rookie TE George Kittle to record five receptions in Week 1.
SIT 'EM
Quarterbacks
— Kirk Cousins, Washington at Los Angeles Rams
Wade Phillips led
Running Backs
— Paul Perkins, New York Giants vs. Detroit
Perkins rushed for just 16 yards on seven carries in Week 1, and he's playing behind an offensive line that doesn't look capable of creating opportunities for him. Game flow may have contributed to fellow RB Shane Vereen playing more snaps than him (31 to 18) in Week 1, but it's not a good sign.
— Carlos Hyde, San Francisco at Seattle
The Seahawks
Wide Receivers
— Any Colts, Indianapolis vs. Arizona
The Colts pass
— Rishard Matthews, Tennessee at Jacksonville
The Jaguars pass rush got a lot of attention after their 10 sack performance in Week 1, but their improved pass
Tight End
— Jason Witten, Dallas at Denver
Witten was productive in Week 1 against the Giants, but the Broncos, who gave up just four touchdowns to tight ends in 2016, held Chargers tight end Hunter Henry catch-less, and limited Antonio Gates to only two receptions.
