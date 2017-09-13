Sports

Flare endangers referee as Maribor, Spartak draw 1-1

Spartak's Aleksandr Samedov, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal of his team during the Champions League soccer match between Maribor and Spartak Moskva at the Ljudski vrt stadium, in Maribor, Slovenia, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

MARIBOR, Slovenia — A Champions League referee narrowly escaped being hit by a flare on Wednesday as Spartak Moscow drew 1-1 with Maribor.

The nautical-style flare was fired from a sector packed with Spartak fans after around 15 minutes, with the score at 0-0.

It flew over the pitch and landed in the centre , near German referee Deniz Aytekin, who briefly stopped the Group E game. It resumed shortly after.

Alexander Samedov scored on a rebound in the 59th minute as Spartak returned to the Champions League after a five-year absence.

Samedov had come on as a substitute in the 29th after the Russian club's captain Denis Glushakov asked to be taken off with an apparent injury.

Maribor salvaged a draw in the 85th as Damjan Bohar curled a shot past Artyom Rebrov.

Liverpool drew 2-2 in the other game in Group E.

