Sports

Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games

MLB

American League

Kansas City 4 Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 3 Baltimore 2

Boston 11 Oakland 1

Cleveland 2 Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 2 N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 10 Texas 3

Houston 1 L.A. Angels 0

National League

Atlanta 8 Washington 0

Milwaukee 5 Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 8 N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 13 Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 9 Miami 8 (15 innings)

Colorado 4 Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 5 San Francisco 3

Interleague

Minnesota 16 San Diego 0

---

Wednesday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Detroit (Farmer 4-2) at Cleveland (Clevinger 9-5), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-9) vs. Tampa Bay (Archer 9-9) at Citi Field, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2) at Kansas City (Kennedy 4-11), 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 13-9) at Toronto (Stroman 11-7), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Cotton 7-10) at Boston (Fister 5-7), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 9-12) at Texas (Perez 12-10), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-5), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Teheran 10-11) at Washington (Roark 12-9), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Straily 9-8) at Philadelphia (Nola 10-10), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 10-7), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 6-8) at Milwaukee (Garza 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-2) at St. Louis (Weaver 5-1), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 10-6) at Arizona (Corbin 13-12), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 8-12) at San Francisco (Cueto 7-7), 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

San Diego (Lamet 7-7) at Minnesota (Santana 15-7), 8:10 p.m.

---

Major League Soccer

New England at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

