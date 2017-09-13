Scores and Schedule
A
A
Share via Email
Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
Kansas City 4 Chicago White Sox 3
Toronto 3 Baltimore 2
Boston 11 Oakland 1
Cleveland 2 Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 2 N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 10 Texas 3
Houston 1 L.A. Angels 0
National League
Atlanta 8 Washington 0
Milwaukee 5 Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 8 N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 13 Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 9 Miami 8 (15 innings)
Colorado 4 Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 5 San Francisco 3
Interleague
Minnesota 16 San Diego 0
---
Wednesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Detroit (Farmer 4-2) at Cleveland (Clevinger 9-5), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-9) vs. Tampa Bay (Archer 9-9) at Citi Field, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2) at Kansas City (Kennedy 4-11), 2:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 13-9) at Toronto (Stroman 11-7), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Cotton 7-10) at Boston (Fister 5-7), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 9-12) at Texas (Perez 12-10), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-5), 10:07 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (Teheran 10-11) at Washington (Roark 12-9), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Straily 9-8) at Philadelphia (Nola 10-10), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 10-7), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 6-8) at Milwaukee (Garza 6-9), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 0-2) at St. Louis (Weaver 5-1), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 10-6) at Arizona (Corbin 13-12), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 8-12) at San Francisco (Cueto 7-7), 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
San Diego (Lamet 7-7) at Minnesota (Santana 15-7), 8:10 p.m.
---
Major League Soccer
New England at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.