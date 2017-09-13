Texans-Bengals Capsule
HOUSTON (0-1) at CINCINNATI (0-1)
Thursday, 8:25 p.m. EDT, NFL Network
OPENING LINE — Bengals by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Houston 0-1, Cincinnati 0-1
SERIES RECORD — Texans lead 7-4
LAST MEETING — Texans beat Bengals 12-10, Dec. 24, 2016
LAST WEEK — Texans lost to Jaguars 29-7; Bengals lost to Ravens 20-0
AP PRO32 RANKING — Texans No. 24, Bengals No. 27
TEXANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (13), PASS (30)
TEXANS
BENGALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (17), PASS (26)
BENGALS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Texans' series edge includes playoff wins in 2011 and 2012. Texans won last game at Paul Brown Stadium, 10-6 in 2015, ending Cincinnati's 8-0 start. ... Houston's last 0-2 start was 2015. Bengals went 0-2 in 2008. ... Tom Savage started Texans opener, went 7 of 13 for 62 yards, lost two fumbles and was replaced at halftime. Rookie Deshaun Watson was 12 of 23 for 102 yards with TD, INT and fumble. Bengals expect first-round pick to start Thursday. He's ninth QB to play for Houston in past five seasons. ... Texans allowed 10 sacks vs. Jaguars without LT Duane Brown, who is holding out. C Nick Martin played first game after missing rookie season with injury. ... Five Texans missed practice during week with concussions: TE C.J. Fiedorowicz, TE Stephen Anderson, TE Ryan Griffin, LB Brian Cushing, WR Bruce Ellington. ... Bengals' Andy Dalton tied career high with four INTs and lost fumble in loss to Ravens, first time Bengals were blanked in home opener. His 28.4 passer rating was second worst in career. ... Dalton, from Houston suburb of Katy, is 1-5 career vs. Texans (0-2
