UFC reinstates Cormier as 205-pound champion in wake of Jones doping allegation

The UFC has reinstated Daniel Cormier as light-heavyweight champion in the wake of Jon (Bones) Jones' latest doping scandal

"UFC was informed Wednesday that the result of the UFC 214 bout between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier on July 29 was overturned by the California State Athletic Commission," the UFC said in a statement.

"The ruling changes the Jones 'win' to a 'no contest' following a potential anti-doping policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected after Jones’ weigh-in on July 28, 2017. As this was a title bout, Cormier will be reinstated as UFC light-heavyweight champion."

The news follows reports that Jones 'B' sample confirmed the presence of a banned substance. The United States Anti-Doping Agency had earlier said that Jones had tested positive for the anabolic steroid Turinabol in advance of his KO win over Cormier at UFC 214.

Jones denied knowingly taking a banned substance.

Jones beat Cormier with a third-round head kick, reclaiming his 205-pound belt after sitting out the previous year under suspension for his first failed doping test.