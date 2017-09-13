Urawa beats Kawasaki 4-1 to reach ACL semifinals

SAITAMA, Japan — Urawa Reds advanced to the Asian Champions League semifinals by beating Kawasaki Frontale 4-1 Wednesday, erasing a two-goal deficit to win 5-4 on aggregate.

Toshiyuki Takagi scored the deciding goal in the final minutes after Shinzo Koroki, substitute Zlatan Ljubijankic and Rafael Silva answered Elsinho's opener for Kawasaki.

Reds will next play Shanghai SIPG, which went through on Tuesday after beating Guangzhou Evergrande on penalties. The first leg on Sept. 27 is in Shanghai, with the second leg on Oct. 18 at Urawa.