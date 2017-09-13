Vernon Fiddler announces retirement after 877 games in NHL
A
A
Share via Email
NASHVILLE — Forward Vernon Fiddler is retiring from the NHL after playing 877 games over 14 seasons in the league with four different teams.
Fiddler announced his decision Wednesday in a story for The Players Tribune .
The 5-foot-11
Fiddler says coming full circle was special with the Predators' run to the Stanley Cup Final a "perfect way to finish my career."
He finished with 104 goals and 261 points and also played for the Coyotes and Dallas.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey