Australia sees no tour to Pakistan "in short term"

SYDNEY, Australia — Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland says he does not expect Australia to play in Pakistan "in the short term."

Sutherland was responding to a call from the International Cricket Council for more teams to tour Pakistan, following the current tour of a World XI which is playing three Twenty20 matches.

Pakistan has hosted only one international tour — a limited-overs series against Zimbabwe in 2015 — since militants attacked the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009, wounding six players. Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998.