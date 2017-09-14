Avs forward Matt Duchene reports to camp amid uncertainty
DENVER — Forward Matt Duchene says he arrived for the start of the Colorado Avalanche training camp to
Duchene's name was floated last season in trade talks, but no deal was struck. General manager Joe Sakic wasn't able to move Duchene over the
The 26-year-old Duchene showed up for his physical Thursday. He has two years left on his contract and will make $6 million this season.
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar doesn't believe the Duchene situation will be a distraction.
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey