Bears-Buccaneers Capsule
CHICAGO (0-1) at TAMPA BAY (0-0)
Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox
OPENING LINE - Buccaneers by 6 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Chicago 1-0, Tampa Bay 0-0
SERIES RECORD - Bears lead 38-19
LAST MEETING - Buccaneers beat Bears 36-10, Nov. 13, 2016
LAST WEEK - Bears lost to Falcons 23-17; Bucs had bye due to Hurricane Irma
AP PRO32 RANKING - Bears No. 28, Buccaneers No. 15
BEARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (16), RUSH (8), PASS (T21)
BEARS
BUCCANEERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (18, 2016), RUSH (24), PASS (16)
BUCCANEERS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Bucs making season debut after last week's scheduled opener at Miami was postponed because of Hurricane Irma. ... Bears won three of past four meetings. ... Bears start QB Mike Glennon, signed in free agency after spending four seasons in Tampa Bay, past two as Jameis Winston's backup. ... Glennon had 213 yards passing, one TD last week vs. Atlanta. ... Bears RBs Jordan Howard (52 yards rushing, TD), Tarik Cohen (66 rushing, 47 receiving) provided nice one-two punch against Falcons. ... Cohen's 158 all-purpose yards most by Bears rookie in season opener. ... Winston topped 4,000 yards passing past two years, becoming fifth QB to throw at least 50 TD passes in first two seasons. ... With Bucs RB Doug Martin sidelined until fourth game serving remainder of suspension for violating league policy on performance enhancers, Jacquizz Rodgers, Charles Sims and Peyton Barber will share workload. ... Bucs have two projected rookie starters, first-round draft pick TE O.J. Howard and LB Kendell Beckwith. ... Key
