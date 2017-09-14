Bears-Buccaneers Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Bucs making season debut after last week's scheduled opener at Miami was postponed because of Hurricane Irma. ... Bears won three of past four meetings. ... Bears start QB Mike Glennon, signed in free agency after spending four seasons in Tampa Bay, past two as Jameis Winston's backup. ... Glennon had 213 yards passing, one TD last week vs. Atlanta. ... Bears RBs Jordan Howard (52 yards rushing, TD), Tarik Cohen (66 rushing, 47 receiving) provided nice one-two punch against Falcons. ... Cohen's 158 all-purpose yards most by Bears rookie in season opener. ... Winston topped 4,000 yards passing past two years, becoming fifth QB to throw at least 50 TD passes in first two seasons. ... With Bucs RB Doug Martin sidelined until fourth game serving remainder of suspension for violating league policy on performance enhancers, Jacquizz Rodgers, Charles Sims and Peyton Barber will share workload. ... Bucs have two projected rookie starters, first-round draft pick TE O.J. Howard and LB Kendell Beckwith. ... Key off-season acquisitions WR DeSean Jackson, DT Chris Baker bolster hopes Bucs will be more explosive on offence , sturdier on defensive line. ... S T.J. Ward makes Bucs debut. Ward signed after being released by Denver in final cutdown. He helped Broncos win Super Bowl two years ago. ... Fantasy Tip: Howard had 100 yards rushing in last meeting, Cohen led Bears with eight receptions in NFL debut, WR Kendall Wright had four receptions for 101 yards and one TD for Tennessee in only career meeting vs. Bucs. And with Jackson playing opposite WR Mike Evans (96 receptions, 1,321 yards, 12 TDs), Winston would like to throw deep more often. Jackson has 22 career TD receptions of 60-plus yards, second most in NFL history.