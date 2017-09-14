Browns-Ravens Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Ravens have won three straight in lopsided series between franchise that moved from Cleveland and one currently residing there. ... Browns winless on road since 33-30 OT victory at Baltimore in October 2015. ... Cleveland coach Hue Jackson was Ravens QB coach in 2008-09. ... Baltimore QB Joe Flacco is 15-2 lifetime against Browns, with 24 TDs and 11 INTs. ... This is second start for Browns rookie QB DeShone Kizer, who threw for TD and ran for one last week. ... Cleveland WR Corey Coleman led team with five catches and 53 yards against Steelers. Second-year pro had five receptions for 104 yards and two TDs last September vs. Ravens. ... Browns LT Joe Thomas has been in all 9,996 offensive snaps since joining Browns as first-round pick in 2007. ... Browns RB Isaiah Crowell moved into ninth place on team career rushing list last week, though limited to 33 yards on 17 carries. ... Cleveland safety Derrick Kindred got first career INT last week. ... Browns WR Kenny Britt is 106 yards receiving short of 5,000 for career. ... Ravens coming off first shutout since 2009, when they blanked Cleveland. ... Baltimore forced five turnovers in Cincinnati, including four INTs. ... Flacco did not complete pass in second half and completed nine overall. ... Baltimore is 14-2 in September home games under coach John Harbaugh. ... Ravens WR Mike Wallace has four career TDs vs. Cleveland, including two in first meeting last year. ... Former Browns RB Terrance West ran for 80 yards and TD last week vs. Bengals. ... Ravens CB Brandon Carr makes 146th consecutive start, most among active NFL defensive players. ... WR Jeremy Maclin caught 48-yard TD pass last week in Ravens debut. ... Ravens LB Terrell Suggs had two sacks in opener, 24th career game with multiple sacks, most among active players. ... Baltimore S Tony Jefferson had nine tackles and sack in Ravens debut at Cincinnati. Fantasy Tip: Start Ravens' defence is your league has that option; if not, Maclin has scored TDs in last two games against Browns and is developing into Flacco's main target.