Cowboys-Broncos Capsule
DALLAS (1-0) at DENVER (1-0)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox
OPENING LINE — Pick-em
SERIES RECORD — Broncos lead 7-5
LAST MEETING — Broncos beat Cowboys 51-48, Oct. 6, 2013
AP PRO32 RANKING — Cowboys No. 3, Broncos No. 14.
COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (6), PASS (9).
COWBOYS
BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (5), PASS (5).
BRONCOS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Since '07, Broncos (.714) rank second and Cowboys (.686) third in September winning percentage behind New England's .735 mark. ... Dallas hasn't beaten Denver since 1995, but last four games decided by two, three, seven and three points. ... Cowboys one win shy of becoming first NFC team with 100 victories vs. AFC. ... TE Jason Witten will break tie with Ed Jones (224) for most games played by Cowboy. Witten (11,947) surpassed Michael Irvin (11,904) last week for most receiving yards in franchise history. ... QB Dak Prescott has 12 TD passes vs. three interceptions in eight road starts. ... Prescott is 5-0 with nine TDs, no interceptions vs. AFC. ... RB Ezekiel Elliott has 100 or more scrimmage yards in 12 of 16 career games, including 140 vs. Giants in Week 1. ... WR Dez Bryant had six catches for 141 yards, two TDs in last meeting. ... Since 2011, Bryant's 61 TD catches are most in NFL. ... WR Terrance Williams had 151 receiving yards, TD in last meeting. ... LB Sean Lee led team with eight tackles in opener, had 16 tackles in last meeting with Broncos. ... Even without sack in opener and final four games last season, Denver LB Von Miller ranks fourth in NFL history with .83 sacks per game since 1982. ... Miller has 18
