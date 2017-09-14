Dolphins-Chargers Capsule
MIAMI (0-0) vs LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (0-1)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS
OPENING LINE — Chargers by 4
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Miami 0-0-0, Los Angeles 0-0-1
SERIES RECORD — Dolphins lead 17-15
LAST MEETING — Dolphins beat Chargers 31-24, Nov. 13, 2016
LAST WEEK — Dolphins had bye due to Hurricane Irma; Chargers lost to Broncos 24-21
AP PRO32 RANKING — Dolphins No. 18, Chargers No. 21
DOLPHINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (NA), RUSH (NA), PASS (NA).
DOLPHINS
CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (19), PASS (18).
CHARGERS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers make official Los Angeles debut in return to market after 56 seasons in San Diego. ... First regular-season game at 30,000-seat StubHub Center, smallest NFL stadium by far. Chargers open three-game homestand. ... Dolphins begin season after one-week delay due to Hurricane Irma's devastation of South Florida. ... Dolphins' scheduled opener against Tampa Bay was postponed to November, so Fins haven't played game since Aug. 31. ... Dolphins spent past week training in Oxnard, California, up coast from LA, after leaving Miami to avoid hurricane. ... Dolphins won nine of final 11 regular-season games last year to make playoffs. ... QB Jay Cutler makes Dolphins debut after ending retirement in wake of Ryan Tannehill's injury. ... Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi coming off 1,272-yard season. ... Cross-country rivals are meeting for fifth consecutive season and eighth time in 10 years. ... Dolphins DT Ndamukong Suh had career-high 72 tackles last season. ... Dolphins DE William Hayes returns to Los Angeles after Rams traded him to Miami in
