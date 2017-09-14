Housley back in Buffalo, eager for up-tempo stamp on Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres' new-look blue-line is already making a good impression on rookie coach Phil Housley even before Buffalo opens training camp.

"I thought I hit a long drive on the long-drive hole, and I was 10 yards behind Ryan O'Reilly," Housley said Thursday, a day after the team's annual golf tournament. "But I found out that Marco Scandella blew one past him. That was good to see a D-man hit a long drive."

No offence to O'Reilly, a forward. Housley retains a soft spot for defencemen .

The Hall of Famer spent 21 NHL seasons playing the position in a career that began in Buffalo in 1982. And it was his work overseeing last season's Stanley Cup finalist Nashville Predators' play-making group of defenders that helped clinch Housley's return to Buffalo after being hired in June.

"It just gives me chills," Housley said, of wearing the familiar Sabres' blue-and-gold logo a day before the team's first practice.

"I'm really excited to get on the ice finally and do something meaningful," he said. "We're hopefully going to write a new chapter in the Buffalo Sabres organization."

The Sabres are leaning on their past in a bid to usher in a more promising future for a franchise that has veered off course. Buffalo hasn't made the playoffs in six years and hasn't won a playoff round since reaching the 2007 Eastern Conference finals.

Replacing Dan Bylsma, who was fired after just two seasons, Housley becomes the Sabres' fourth coach since Lindy Ruff was fired during the 2012-13 season. And Housley was hired by another ex-Sabres player, general manager Jason Botterill, who took over after Tim Murray was also fired in April.

While Botterill spent the off-season reshaping the roster through a series of trades, it's now on Housley bring focus to a group that under-achieved last season.

Buffalo was within three points of a playoff spot entering its bye week in mid-February before spiraling out of contention by going 2-7-2 over its next nine games. Instead being a team on the rise, Buffalo went 33-37-12 in finishing with two fewer wins and three fewer points than the previous season.

"I understand that this team last year was close before the mid-break," Housley said. "I just tend to try to move forward. Whatever happened last year, we're coming in with a clean slate, a fresh start for these players."

Spending the past four seasons working under Peter Laviolette in Nashville, Housley was credited for helping devise an up-tempo, attacking-style approach that relied on defencemen joining the rush. It's a system that had the Predators finishing among the NHL's top-two teams in goals by defencemen in each of Housley's four seasons.

It helped that the Predators featured a talented core of blue-liners, including last year's addition of P.K. Subban.

It's no coincidence that Buffalo's back-end is transformed under Housley with Scandella (acquired in a trade with Minnesota ) Nathan Beaulieu, (acquired in a trade with Montreal) and the free-agent signing of Victor Antipin, who previously played in Russia. They join a group that includes youngsters Rasmus Ristolainen and Jake McCabe, and veterans Zach Bogosian and Josh Gorges.

Buffalo also has speed at forward, starting with centre Jack Eichel.

"The way that Phil wants to play is right up my alley," Eichel said. "I'm excited for it, you know, D down the walls, D in the rush. That's me. That all sounds good."

The Sabres last year had difficulty clearing their own zone and sustaining pressure in the opponent's end. Though Buffalo finished tied for fourth in scoring 57 power-play goals, the team ranked 28th with 126 goals in five-on-five situations.

Housley can only do so much to transform a team which Sabres owner Terry Pegula criticized for lacking discipline and structure.

The returning players also bear responsibility after many acknowledged there was a lack of accountability inside the locker room.

"We definitely need to mature as a team," forward Kyle Okposo said. "We have a lot of young players, but they have the ability to play older, to play a more mature game. And I think that was something that was just lacking a little bit."

