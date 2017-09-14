Jets LB Mauldin facing potential season-ending back surgery

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin has a herniated disk in his back that likely will need season-ending surgery.

Coach Todd Bowles confirmed the nature of the injury Thursday, saying that Mauldin's back "took a turn for the worse."

Doctors have advised Mauldin to have surgery, but the linebacker will get a second opinion before making a decision.

The New York Post first reported that Mauldin needs surgery and his season is likely over.

Mauldin, 24, is on the injured reserve list after missing almost all of training camp and each of the four preseason games because of the back ailment. He is in his third season with the Jets after being a third-round draft choice out of Louisville in 2015.

