Jets-Raiders Capsule
NEW YORK JETS (0-1) vs. OAKLAND (1-0)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS
OPENING LINE - Raiders by 14
RECORD VS. SPREAD - New York 0-1, Oakland 1-0
SERIES RECORD - Raiders lead 24-19-2
LAST MEETING - Raiders beat Jets 34-20, Nov. 1, 2015
LAST WEEK - Jets lost to Bills 21-12; Raiders beat Titans 26-16
AP PRO32 RANKING - Jets No. 32, Raiders No. 6 (tie)
JETS OFFENSE - OVERALL (29), RUSH (28), PASS (21T).
JETS
RAIDERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (11), PASS (13).
RAIDERS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Jets won two of last three meetings, including Derek Carr's NFL debut in 2014. ... New York QB Josh McCown returns to Oakland Coliseum for first time since 2007, when he was Raiders QB. ... Jets were outrushed 190-38 in opener. ... New York allowed league-worst 18 plays of at least 10 yards vs. Bills last week. ... WR Jermaine Kearse had seven catches, 59 yards in Jets debut. ... Raiders seek first 2-0 start since Super Bowl season in 2002. ... Oakland K Giorgio Tavecchio first player with at least two 50-yard FGs in NFL debut. He replaced veteran Sebastian Janikowski, who is on IR. ... Raiders are 10-0 when WR Seth Roberts catches TD pass. ... Oakland RB Marshawn Lynch plays first game in hometown since ending retirement. Lynch had 7 yards on 9 carries in only other regular-season game in Oakland in 2010. But he rushed for 76 yards on 18 carries at Tennessee. ... Fantasy Tip: Raiders WR Amari Cooper was Carr's
