MLB hopes to approve Marlins sale before November
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball hopes to hold a special meeting before November to vote on approving the sale of the Miami Marlins to a group headed by venture capitalist Bruce Sherman that includes former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter.
The next scheduled owners' meeting is Nov. 15-16 at Orlando, Florida.
"I don't think it will go as long as November," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday before a town hall meeting with fans at Yankee Stadium. "I don't have a date yet. I'm going to try to do it at some point between now and the November owners' meeting."
Manfred said the special meeting likely would be held as a telephone conference call.
Marlins president David Samson said on Aug. 12 that a signed $1.2 billion agreement had been submitted to MLB.
A 14-time All-Star shortstop, Jeter would be a limited partner in the group and in charge of the business and baseball operations, according to Samson.
At least 75
