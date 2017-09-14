Rams' McVay to face former boss Gruden, Redskins
LOS ANGELES — Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams and Jay Gruden of the Washington Redskins praised each other during the week.
Come Sunday afternoon, McVay will try to beat his old boss and continue the Rams' bold start to the season.
McVay, 31, worked for the Redskins for seven seasons, including the last three as offensive
"Well, honestly I didn't think he'd get one this quick," Gruden said with a laugh. "He's pretty young, but we had some success on
Naturally, the big focus Sunday will be McVay's familiarity with the Redskins, particularly with Cousins. While Cousins became a full-time NFL starter and set and broke the franchise record for passing yards under McVay, he had a rough start to 2017 in a 30-17 loss to Philadelphia.
The Rams, meanwhile, had their best performance since moving back from St. Louis last season. They routed Indianapolis 46-9 behind Jared Goff's career-high 306 yards passing and a
"Coach Gruden taught me a lot of stuff, so I know he's mixed it up," McVay said. "I've got a lot of respect for him. He's taught me a large portion of things that I know and things that we do here, so we've got some familiarity with each other. But, I can't say enough about how much I respect him and what he's done for my coaching career."
The mutual admiration will pause for some three hours Sunday.
Some things to watch for when the Rams (1-0) host the Redskins (0-1).
DONALD'S BACK: The three-time Pro Bowler wasn't at the Coliseum last Sunday after ending his four-month holdout. He'll start against the Redskins, although it's not sure how much he'll play. He's playing for $1.8 million this season after failing to reach agreement on a contract that likely would have made him the highest-paid defensive player in football. Donald said he learned "pretty much everything" he needs to know about defensive
UNBALANCED REDSKINS: Considering McVay ran Washington's
COUSINS IN FOCUS: While Washington's offensive line struggling in the opener contributed to Cousins' two fumbles and there were some drops, his interception and a few errant passes are squarely on his shoulders. Cousins sees his and the
GOFF'S GROWTH: Goff passed for a career-high 306 yards and a touchdown in his first victory as an NFL starter. The best stat? "No turnovers," McVay said. "That's an outstanding stat to have as a quarterback and then I think he did a great job of distributing the ball. When you see four of your top guys all have over 50 yards receiving, that's a credit to him and the decision making." Overall, Goff completed passes to eight receivers.
THIRD DOWN AND OUT: The Redskins' third-down
AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno in Washington contributed.
Follow Bernie Wilson on Twitter at http://twitter.com/berniewilson
For more NFL coverage: pro32.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_NFL
