Red Sox activate LHP David Price from disabled list
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have activated left-hander David Price from the disabled list.
Price went on the 10-day DL on July 28 with left elbow inflammation.
The 2012 AL Cy Young winner also started the year on the DL. He was activated on May 29 and was 5-3 with a 3.82 in 11 starts this season.
Price threw a simulated game on Wednesday and said "I don't know what else I have to do."
The Red Sox entered Thursday afternoon's game against the Oakland Athletics with a three-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East.
