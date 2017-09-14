Redskins-Rams Capsule
WASHINGTON (0-1) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (1-0)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox
OPENING LINE — Pick-em
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Washington 0-1, Los Angeles 1-0
SERIES RECORD — Redskins lead 25-13-1
LAST MEETING — Redskins beat Rams 24-10, Sept. 20, 2015
LAST WEEK —Redskins lost to Eagles 30-17; Rams beat Colts 46-9
AP PRO32 RANKING — Rams No. 20, Redskins No. 23
REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (T19), PASS (16).
REDSKINS
RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (22), PASS (3).
RAMS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES —Teams meeting for 10th time in 13 seasons. ... Redskins playing in greater Los Angeles area for first time since Dec. 24, 1994, 24-21 win in Rams' final game at Anaheim before moving to St. Louis. ... Redskins will play at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for eighth time, including franchise's first Super Bowl appearance on Jan. 14, 1973 — loss to Miami.
