Silent ballpark: Yankee Stadium sound system fails
NEW YORK — The silent treatment worked for the New York Yankees.
Yankee Stadium's sound system failed before New York took the field against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.
New York took a 6-0 lead before audio was restored at the end of the top of the second.
There was no introduction of players or national anthem, and a pregame tribute to the late Gene Michael was scrapped. Players hit without their walk-up music.
It did not hurt the Yankees. Six of New York's first seven batters reached against Wade Miley as the Yankees knocked out Wade Miley after one-third of an inning.
