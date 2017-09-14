Titans-Jaguars Capsule
TENNESSEE (0-1) at JACKSONVILLE (1-0)
Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS
OPENING LINE - Pick-em
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Tennessee 0-1, Jacksonville 1-0
SERIES RECORD - Titans lead 25-20
LAST MEETING - Jaguars beat Titans 38-17, Dec. 24, 2016
LAST WEEK - Titans lost to Raiders 26-16; Jaguars beat Texans 29-7
AP PRO32 RANKING - Titans No. 16, Jaguars No. 19
TITANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (12), RUSH (12), PASS (T11)
TITANS
JAGUARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (4), PASS (28)
JAGUARS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Titans trying to avoid first 0-2 start since 2012. ... Titans QB Marcus Mariota returns to place where he broke right leg in 2016. ... Coach Mike Mularkey is 2-3 vs former team, Jacksonville. ... Titans rookie WR Corey Davis had six receptions for 69 yards, promising debut for team in need of go-to guy. ... K Ryan Succop has made 38 consecutive field goals inside 50 yards and hasn't missed since 2014. ... Titans' Delanie Walker needs 110 yards receiving to become seventh active TE to reach 5,000 in career. Walker would join Jason Witten, Antonio Gates, Greg Olsen, Vernon Davis, Jimmy Graham and Rob Gronkowski. ... Titans SS Johnathan Cyprien will miss chance to play old team because of hamstring injury. Jaguars drafted Cyprien in second round in 2013. ... Jaguars seeking first 2-0 start since 2006. ... Jacksonville enjoyed nearly perfect opener at Texans: ran with authority, had no turnovers and played stout
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
