Titans-Jaguars Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Titans trying to avoid first 0-2 start since 2012. ... Titans QB Marcus Mariota returns to place where he broke right leg in 2016. ... Coach Mike Mularkey is 2-3 vs former team, Jacksonville. ... Titans rookie WR Corey Davis had six receptions for 69 yards, promising debut for team in need of go-to guy. ... K Ryan Succop has made 38 consecutive field goals inside 50 yards and hasn't missed since 2014. ... Titans' Delanie Walker needs 110 yards receiving to become seventh active TE to reach 5,000 in career. Walker would join Jason Witten, Antonio Gates, Greg Olsen, Vernon Davis, Jimmy Graham and Rob Gronkowski. ... Titans SS Johnathan Cyprien will miss chance to play old team because of hamstring injury. Jaguars drafted Cyprien in second round in 2013. ... Jaguars seeking first 2-0 start since 2006. ... Jacksonville enjoyed nearly perfect opener at Texans: ran with authority, had no turnovers and played stout defence . It's identity new coach Doug Marrone and chief decision maker Tom Coughlin want, but team needs to do it again to prove it's no fluke. ... Jaguars spent two extra nights in Houston because of Hurricane Irma. They returned home to significant damage and flooding in parts of Jacksonville. Owner Shad Khan donated $1 million to relief efforts, and team is giving away 5,000 game tickets to first responders and families displaced by hurricane. ... Marrone has close ties to Middle Tennessee State. His father-in-law is former MTSU coach and athletic director Boots Donnelly. ... Fantasy Tip: Look for Jaguars WRs Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns to be featured more prominently following Allen Robinson's season-ending knee injury.