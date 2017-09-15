Sports

As Wild camp begins, Parise injured but 'not overly serious'

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2016, file photo, Minnesota Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau directs his players in the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver. The Wild start their second season under Boudreau, with the grueling conditioning test designed to set the tone for the up-tempo style Boudreau wants his team to play. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise is being held out of the beginning of training camp because of a back injury.

Parise was not on the ice Friday for the first practice. His status is considered day to day. Coach Bruce Boudreau said he doesn't believe Parise's condition is serious. He said the team is being "overly precautious."

Parise had 19 goals and 23 assists in 69 games in 2016-17, his lowest points total in a non-lockout season since his rookie year with New Jersey. Parise missed the playoffs after the 2015-16 season because of a back injury.

