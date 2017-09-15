Bengals fire co-ordinator Ken Zampese after 0-2 start
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CINCINNATI — The Bengals made the first step toward digging out from their historically bad start Friday, firing offensive
Quarterbacks coach Bill Lazor was promoted to
"When you've been in this league long enough, you see a whole bunch of different things happen," Lazor said. "Not many of them are shocking anymore. You come in day after a tough loss and try figure out how make it better. Obviously, it took some different turns."
The move was announced an hour after coach Marvin Lewis declined to talk about forthcoming changes in response to a 13-9 loss to the Houston Texans at Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday night. Cincinnati (0-2) has yet to score a touchdown in 25 possessions this season.
The Bengals are the first team since the 1939 Eagles to open a season with two home games and fail to score a touchdown, according to information from the Elias Sports Bureau shared by ESPN. They lost to the Ravens 20-0 on Sunday.
Zampese was Cincinnati's quarterbacks coach for 13 seasons before moving up to
The
After the loss on Thursday night, Green questioned why the team's playmakers weren't more involved in the
"When it's crunch time, though, we have to get our playmakers the ball," Green said. "It's as simple as that."
Lewis avoided talking about the
"It involves all of us," Lewis said. "It's how we formulate our plan, how we execute our plan, how the plan is called all the way through. We've got to make sure we're doing the right things with our people and attacking the opponent as well."
Lazor was fired as the Dolphins'
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL