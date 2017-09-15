Canadian QB Brandon Bridge with three TDs, Riders down Ticats 27-19

HAMILTON — Saskatchewan quarterback Brandon Bridge threw three touchdown passes in just his second career start, and the Roughriders held on to defeat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 27-19 in front of 23,604 at Tim Hortons Field on Friday night.

Bridge, 25, got his first start in 2015 when he was with Montreal (a loss against Saskatchewan). The Mississauga, Ont. native is in his third CFL season and second with Saskatchewan.

He took over for Kevin Glenn last week against Winnipeg when the veteran pivot injured his hand late in the third quarter. Glenn's status against Hamilton was a game-time decision even though he hadn't practised all week and it was Bridge who showed up to the media availability on Thursday.

Bridge is the first Canadian to pass for three TDs in a single game since Greg Vavra in 1984. He completed 21-of-31 pass attempts for 231 yards, three TDs and one fumble.

Devon Bailey, Bakari Grant, and Naaman Roosevelt scored for the Riders, who lost their top receiver Duron Carter early in the game to an ankle injury. Jalen Saunders scored for Hamilton.

Jeremiah Masoli, making his third start of the season for Hamilton after Zach Collaros was pulled, completed 29-of-49 pass attempts for 328 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions — both to Rider defensive back Ed Gainey.

Saskatchewan kicker Tyler Crapigna hit both his field-goal attempts, from 15 and 42 yards.

Hamilton kicker Sergio Castillo was 4 for 4 on field goals, hitting from 19, 50, 38, and 22 yards.

Saskatchewan improves to 6-5 and temporarily ties B.C. for fourth in the CFL West and a possible playoff crossover spot. The Riders also hold a game in hand.

Hamilton falls to 2-9, last in the East Division. The Ticats had five turnovers, totalling 17 points.

The Riders were up 20-10 at the half and added to their lead midway through the third when they took advantage of a Gainey interception off a tipped ball in their own end and drove the remaining 70 yards in three plays (including a 25-yard penalty against Hamilton's Demond Washington for spitting). Bridge hit Roosevelt for a 23-yard score and the 27-10 lead.

Castillo's 50-yarder pulled Hamilton to 27-13 and a 38-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter made it 27-16.

But just as it looked like the Ticats were making a game of it midway through the fourth, driving deep, Gainey picked off Masoli again, this time in the endzone.

Saskatchewan's offence stalled in the fourth, and Hamilton continued picking away at the lead. Castillo's 22-yard field goal made it 27-19 with 2:52 left in the game.

Hamilton had one last drive with 31 seconds left and had first-and-goal on the one with five seconds left thanks to a pass interference call against Saskatchewan. But the final play was a pass that went incomplete in the endzone and Saskatchewan held on.

Saskatchewan went up 3-0 late in the first quarter with Crapigna's 15-yarder when the Riders couldn't convert a first-and goal on the Ticat five-yard line. They got there off a fumble by Hamilton receiver Mike Jones deep in Ticat territory that Mike Edem recovered on the 15 and returned to the five. But back-up pivot Vernon Adams threw an incomplete pass and was sacked for a loss.

The Rider offence got rolling in the second. Bridge led a 75-yard scoring drive early that ended with a nine-yard TD pass to Bailey and the 10-0 lead. Hamilton receiver Saunders fumbled on the Ticat 31 on their following possession, and Bridge went back to work, finishing a four-play drive with a nine-yard TD pass to former Ticat Grant.

But Hamilton and Saunders responded immediately with a 75-yard scoring drive of their own, pulling to 17-7 when Masoli hit Saunders for a 36-yard catch-and-run TD.